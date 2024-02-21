Prudential PLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after acquiring an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Raymond James by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,584,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,045,000 after acquiring an additional 708,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $119.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

