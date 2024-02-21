Prudential PLC Has $918,000 Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in DoorDash by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,103,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,584 shares of company stock worth $49,835,000 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.89 and a 200-day moving average of $91.33. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 1.72.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

