Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $293,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1,915.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,609,000 after buying an additional 2,906,478 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CubeSmart by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after buying an additional 1,996,294 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBE

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.