Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.31

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as low as $10.15. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 23,865 shares traded.
Provident Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $181.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Bancorp
Provident Bancorp Company Profile
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Provident Bancorp
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.