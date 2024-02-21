Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.31

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as low as $10.15. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 23,865 shares traded.

Provident Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $181.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,682,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 936,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

