ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.16

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.16 and traded as low as $56.37. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 17,214 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.
