ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.16

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.16 and traded as low as $56.37. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 17,214 shares.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 302.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.