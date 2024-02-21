Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,393 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after acquiring an additional 813,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 661,348 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.