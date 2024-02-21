Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.