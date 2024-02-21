Pentair plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Pentair has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Pentair has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pentair to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

PNR opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53. Pentair has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $75.94.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 484,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

