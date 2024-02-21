NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 114,757 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 8.4% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $500,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,862,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.93.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $694.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

