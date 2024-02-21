NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Ithaka Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ithaka Group LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,263 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 7.6% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.93.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $694.52 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $746.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $581.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.