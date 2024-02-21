Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,501,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,843,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,594,000 after buying an additional 430,445 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 702,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.30 and a 200-day moving average of $158.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.