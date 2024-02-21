Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Lululemon Athletica worth $73,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 261,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $444.60 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $482.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.12.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $520.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

