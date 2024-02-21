Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,579 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 856.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 63,171 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Raymond James by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 421,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Raymond James by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 471,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Raymond James by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $119.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

