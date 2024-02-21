KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.92

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and traded as low as $14.79. KDDI shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 129,196 shares traded.

KDDI Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.02.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). KDDI had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KDDI Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

