Jet2 (LON:JET2) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,404.00

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,404 ($17.68) and last traded at GBX 1,404 ($17.68), with a volume of 401268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,387 ($17.46).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,850 ($23.29) to GBX 1,900 ($23.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.66) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jet2

Jet2 Price Performance

Jet2 Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,297.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,167.12. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.21, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Jet2’s payout ratio is 655.74%.

About Jet2

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.