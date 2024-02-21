ITV (LON:ITV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.50

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.50 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 57.94 ($0.73), with a volume of 269791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.74 ($0.73).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.86, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.81.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

