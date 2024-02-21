INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $423.09

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 423.09 ($5.33) and traded as low as GBX 417.48 ($5.26). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.26), with a volume of 62,041 shares trading hands.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 423.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 410.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.49 million, a PE ratio of -556.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Get INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -2,400.00%.

About INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.