InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.65

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and traded as low as $4.72. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 79,629 shares traded.

InnovAge Trading Down 5.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in InnovAge by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in InnovAge by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,163,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InnovAge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in InnovAge by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Read More

