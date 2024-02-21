Informa (LON:INF) Hits New 1-Year High at $822.00

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 822 ($10.35) and last traded at GBX 821.40 ($10.34), with a volume of 2560285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 819.60 ($10.32).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.70) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 740 ($9.32) to GBX 780 ($9.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 815.83 ($10.27).

Get Informa alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INF

Informa Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Informa

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,285.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 776.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 748.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In related news, insider Patrick Martell sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 769 ($9.68), for a total transaction of £615,200 ($774,615.97). 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Informa

(Get Free Report)

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.