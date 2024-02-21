Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.96

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and traded as low as $6.50. Hypera shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 4,771 shares traded.

Hypera Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Hypera

(Get Free Report)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.