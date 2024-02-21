Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of HR opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

