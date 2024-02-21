Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 27,143 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,143 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

