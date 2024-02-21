Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 2,649 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,976,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 418,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145 over the last ninety days. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DBX stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

