Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 2,617 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 216,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 33,127 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $11,818,145.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,976.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,371 shares of company stock worth $25,086,158 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NVT opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $66.09.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

