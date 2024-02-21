Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 20,406 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,406 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after buying an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $259.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.46 and its 200 day moving average is $215.91. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total value of $73,895.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total value of $73,895.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $247,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,981 shares of company stock valued at $44,610,188. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

