Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,086 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Hasbro by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

