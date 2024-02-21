Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $999,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,393 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after acquiring an additional 813,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 504.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 661,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

PFG stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Get Our Latest Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.