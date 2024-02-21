Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153,838 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after buying an additional 2,033,262 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 81.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after buying an additional 847,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,594,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 382.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

XRX stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

