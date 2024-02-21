Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSH opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

