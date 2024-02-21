Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,774 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

