Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,239 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Coty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Coty stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

