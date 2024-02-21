Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 22,080 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $41.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

