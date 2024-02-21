Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 611.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

