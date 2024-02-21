Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 16,060 Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $74,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Shares of BG opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.80. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

