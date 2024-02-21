Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $370.00

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 370.40 ($4.66), with a volume of 7241124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.40 ($4.92).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 575.71 ($7.25).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 433.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 440.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 650.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider Liz Hewitt acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,060 ($61,772.85). Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

