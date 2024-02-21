Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.14% of Gaotu Techedu worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 50,511 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Gaotu Techedu by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of -0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOTU shares. China Renaissance lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

