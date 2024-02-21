FCA Corp TX Sells 34 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FCA Corp TX reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.93.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $694.52 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $746.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $581.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

