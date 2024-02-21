Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $17.55 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,548,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,633 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,608,000 after buying an additional 990,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %
JNJ stock opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $380.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
