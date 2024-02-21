Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,801 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $63,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,420.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,000.90 and a 12-month high of $7,617.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7,130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,443.31.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $133.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,525.06, for a total value of $3,762,530.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,127,911.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,579 shares of company stock worth $53,775,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

