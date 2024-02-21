Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $73.25 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Lululemon Athletica worth $73,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 261,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $444.60 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.05 and a 200 day moving average of $430.12.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

