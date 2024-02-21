Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of CBRE Group worth $62,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in CBRE Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

CBRE Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

