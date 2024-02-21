Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of SBA Communications worth $71,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,556,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $92,725,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after purchasing an additional 348,105 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,678,000 after purchasing an additional 226,113 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,310 shares of company stock valued at $31,411,930. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $207.04 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $279.07. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.03.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

