Dunedin Income Growth (LON:DIG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $276.68

Dunedin Income Growth (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 276.68 ($3.48) and traded as low as GBX 273 ($3.44). Dunedin Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.46), with a volume of 125,744 shares traded.

Dunedin Income Growth Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 276.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 269.99. The firm has a market cap of £400.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,527.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

Get Dunedin Income Growth alerts:

Dunedin Income Growth Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Dunedin Income Growth’s payout ratio is currently 7,777.78%.

Dunedin Income Growth Company Profile

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.