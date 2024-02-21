Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DFIN opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.11.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $477,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $477,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares in the company, valued at $146,515,478.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,404 over the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 24.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

