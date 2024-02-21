DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Position Lessened by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 19,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DISH Network Stock Performance
DISH opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on DISH
DISH Network Profile
DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DISH Network
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.