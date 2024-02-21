DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Position Lessened by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 19,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Stock Performance

DISH opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. BNP Paribas began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

