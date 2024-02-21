Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 28.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Corning by 31.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,861 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in Corning by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 56,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

