Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52,969 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 314.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Navient by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 13.64. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.41. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Navient’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

