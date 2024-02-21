Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,843 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Jack in the Box worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $132,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $157,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $132,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at $7,617,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $815,558. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.37.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

