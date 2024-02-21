Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of Independent Bank Group worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 152.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

