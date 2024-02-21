Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,506 shares of company stock worth $5,839,788. 39.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

DLB stock opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

